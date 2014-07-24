FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Össur Q2 net profit up 106 pct, lifts 2014 guidance
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 24, 2014 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

Össur Q2 net profit up 106 pct, lifts 2014 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - Icelandic prosthetics maker Össur posted on Thursday core profit of $29 million in its second quarter report compared to $15.3 million in same quarter last year and upgraded its full-year outlook.

Net profit rose 106 percent to $17 million, due to sales growth in the company’s prosthetic division, Össur said.

“Prosthetics sales growth in the quarter is excellent, primarily driven by bionic products, yet again confirming the success of the bionic platform we have built,” Össur CEO Jon Sigurdsson said in a statement.

Össur told Reuters in June it aimed to sell more of its advanced high-end products, such as bionic computer-controlled prosthetics and hoped to increase market growth by more than 5 percent annually compared to 3-5 percent now.

The company expects a full-year EBITDA margin in the range of 19-20 percent of sales compared to its previous guidance of 17-19 percent. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.