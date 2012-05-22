FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Demant Invest bids for Icelandic Ossur
May 22, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

William Demant Invest bids for Icelandic Ossur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Danish investment firm William Demant Invest A/S announced on Tuesday a 202 Icelandic crowns per share for Icelandic prosthetics maker Ossur to eliminate uncertainty after it gained a near 40 percent stake.

William Demant Invest said it currently holds 179.6 million Ossur shares, representing 39.58 percent of the total.

“The Offer will not have any impact on Ossur’s operations and activities, and WDI has no intention of delisting Ossur,” William Demant Invest (WDI) said in a statement.

The bid, which WDI said was equal to 8.20 Danish crowns per share, values all of Ossur at about 91.7 billion Icelandic crowns ($721 million). ($1 = 5.8252 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

