Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oestjydsk Bank A/S :

* Increases write-downs with 20 million Danish crowns ($3.05 million)

* Expects to write-down in total 315 million crowns in 2014 against 254 million crowns in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5522 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)