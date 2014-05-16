FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Batista shipbuilder proposes 25-year payback plan to creditors
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 16, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Batista shipbuilder proposes 25-year payback plan to creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - OSX Brasil SA, the troubled shipbuilder controlled by former Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, proposed a 25-year plan to pay back creditors to a Rio de Janeiro bankruptcy court, the company said on Friday in a statement.

The proposal includes an initial three-year relief period before OSX would have to start making the payments. The shipbuilder also said it could seek to secure additional financing and make changes to its shareholding structure.

OSX filed for bankruptcy protection in November, as part of the unraveling of the once high-flying empire of energy, logistics and commodities that Batista assembled during an economic boom in Brazil that fizzled in 2011.

At the time of its bankruptcy filing, OSX sought to restructure a debt burden of 5.34 billion reais ($2.42 billion).

$1 = 2.12 Brazilian reais Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.