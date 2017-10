RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA plans to raise $500 million of new capital by March 2013 through the sale of common shares, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company’s board also approved plans to raise another $500 million in shares by March 2014, the statement said. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)