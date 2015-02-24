Brazil shipbuilder OSX says CFO steps down, CEO to take role

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - OSX Brasil SA Chief Financial Officer Claudio Antônio da Silva Zuicker is stepping down, and Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Kundert Ranevsky will add the role of CFO, the troubled Brazilian shipbuilder said in a statement on Tuesday.

OSX is the shipbuilding arm of the EBX conglomerate started by fallen tycoon Eike Batista, who was once Brazil’s richest man but lost almost everything as his companies failed under mounting debt and missed targets. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by David Gregorio)