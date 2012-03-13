Brazil's OSX raises $500 mln in bonds for ship

* Cash to be used to build oil production ship

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian shipbuilding and leasing company OSX said on Tuesday it sold $500 million of bonds on international markets to finance the construction of an offshore oil production ship.

The bonds maturing in 2015 will pay interest quarterly at a rate of 9.25 percent a year and have a call option allowing them to be retired early.

Starting in June 2013, OSX Leasing B.V., the OSX unit that sold the bonds, can buy the debt back from investors at 103 percent of face value. After March 2014 and until maturity OSX can buy the bonds back at 102 percent of face value.

OSX is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, the country’s richest and world’s sixth-richest man, according to Forbes Magazine. His EBX Group owns or holds controlling stakes in oil and gas, port, mining, transportation and sports marketing companies.

The proceeds of the bond sale will be used to build the OSX-3, a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, or FPSO, now under construction in Singapore with capacity for production of 100,000 barrels of oil per day and the storage of 1.3 million barrels.

When complete, the FPSO will be leased to oil company OGX for 20 years. Brazil’s No. 2 oil company by market value is also owned by Batista. OGX, which began its first ever oil output in February, expects to produce about 1.4 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent by 2020.

The debt sale was managed by Pareto Securities and DNB Markets .

On Monday, OSX announced that it had secured a $732 million contract to build 11 oil and clear fuels tankers for the Brazil unit of London-based Kingfish Trading. Kingfish will lease the tankers to Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras.

OSX shares rose 0.8 percent on Monday to 16.47 reais in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Jeb Blount, Gary Hill)