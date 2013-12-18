FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil OSX says output at Tubarao Martelo pays platform day rate
December 18, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil OSX says output at Tubarao Martelo pays platform day rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA said on Wednesday that production at the offshore Tubarão Martelo field is sufficient to pay the day rate for its OSX-3 production platform.

Eucherio Rodrigues, the chief executive, was speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

The Tubarão Martelo field is operated by Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the oil company formerly known as OGX. Both companies are part of the logistics and energy group started by former Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.

