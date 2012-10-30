FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OSX says on schedule to start shipbuilding in Q1 2013
October 30, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's OSX says on schedule to start shipbuilding in Q1 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Construction of a Brazilian shipyard by OSX Brasil SA is on schedule and the shipbuilder and ship leaser will start building its first vessel in the first quarter of 2013, company officials said on a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

The company, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, also said it will deliver two Singapore-converted floating offshore oil platforms to Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA in the third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
