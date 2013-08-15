FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OSX CEO says OSX-3 vessel to arrive by year-end
August 15, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's OSX CEO says OSX-3 vessel to arrive by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA expects its floating production, storage and offloading vessel FPSO OSX-3 to arrive in Brazil before year-end, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Bellot said on Thursday.

The vessel is set to be deployed in the Tubarao Martelo field, which is under development by OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the flagship oil exploration company of tycoon Eike Batista. In a securities filing earlier this week, OGX said it expected the vessel to arrive in Brazil before October.

Bellot also told analysts in a conference call that OSX’s oil production ship OSX-2 will be laid up in Asia until it can be sold or leased. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

