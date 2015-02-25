COLUMN-How a federal judge pressed Big Tobacco into $100 mln deal: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Alison Frankel

NEW YORK - In July 2013, a federal appeals court overseeing thousands of individual smokers’ suits against Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard threw up its hands in defeat.

Since 2007, trial judges in Florida federal courts had guided more than 4,000 smokers’ cases through their early stages, winnowing out hundreds of suits and trying 13 of them to a jury verdict. But Florida judges couldn’t continue to handle the crush of smokers’ suits on their own, according to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

So the appeals court made the very unusual decision to bring in another judge whose sole responsibility would be to process smokers’ suits against the big tobacco companies. The historic $100 million settlement that Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard announced Wednesday can be traced directly to the 11th Circuit’s appointment of U.S. District Judge William Young of Boston to take over the federal docket of Florida smokers’ cases.

Young continued culling cases with improper plaintiffs, insufficient documentation or untimely claims, cutting the number of active suits to about 650 by last October. He also set an extremely aggressive trial schedule for the suits, which involved claims by Florida smokers who blamed tobacco products for their health problems.

PUNISHING TRIAL PACE

To handle all of the trials, the judge brought other federal judges from across the country down to Florida to preside over five proceedings last fall and nearly a dozen this winter in courthouses all over central Florida.

On Feb. 4, for instance, four different smokers’ trials began in four different federal courts. And Judge Young made it clear to both sides that he intended to keep up the punishing trial pace until the cases were resolved.

The fast-track schedule put both sides under intense pressure, according to two lead lawyers for the smokers, Joseph Rice of Motley Rice and Robert Nelson of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

Judge Young ordered lawyers for the tobacco companies and for smokers to prepare 100 cases at a time, Rice and Nelson said, so even as trials were under way, lawyers were simultaneously working up evidence and preparing witnesses for scores of other cases awaiting their turn in court.

“The schedule was extraordinary,” said Nelson. Historically, he said, tobacco companies have been the most determined of corporate defendants, litigating every smoker injury suit through trial and appeals. But the pace Judge Young set “would test the resources of any company,” according to Nelson.

Tobacco companies won defense verdicts in a couple of the recent trials in federal court, but smokers won million-dollar verdicts in others.

MOUNTING LIABILITY

According to Rice and Nelson, the risk of mounting liability from dozens of trials, as well as the cost of continuing to litigate the cases, led the companies to the negotiating table.

Lawyers for Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard did not respond to phone calls requesting comment on what motivated the settlement. Representative of R.J. Reynolds and Altria, Philip Morris’ parent company, referred me to the companies’ press releases, which said that resolving the docket of federal cases is in the defendants’ best interest.

All of the approximately 400 cases in the settlement announced Wednesday stem from a 20-year-old Florida smokers’ class action known as the Engle case, in which a state court jury awarded plaintiffs $145 billion in 2000.

The Florida Supreme Court eventually struck down the verdict and ruled that the state’s smokers could not sue as a group, but it did permit individual smokers to rely on certain findings from the class action if they brought their own suits. After the state Supreme Court’s final Engle decision in 2006, Florida smokers brought nearly 10,000 cases in state and federal courts.

The state suits were filed in courts all over Florida but all of the federal suits ended up in a single judicial district in Central Florida. That consolidation made it easier for the two sides to reach a sweeping settlement of the remaining federal claims.

Wednesday’s settlement does not resolve individual smokers’ suits in state courts all over Florida, and all of the tobacco companies said they will continue to defend those cases.

In the federal court settlement, the allocation to individual plaintiffs will be overseen by the court-appointed special master, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli, according to Nelson. Attorneys’ fees, he said, will depend on individual smokers’ agreements with their counsel.

Rice, who said he led settlement negotiations on behalf of the smokers, said his history with lead defense negotiator, Jeffrey Wintner of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, benefited the talks. He and Wintner were previously involved on opposite sides of the settlement between major tobacco companies and state attorneys general in 1998, in which the tobacco companies agreed to pay more than $200 billion.