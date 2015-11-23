FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTE plc plans to sell 300m minimum of new 2019 bonds
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 23, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

OTE plc plans to sell 300m minimum of new 2019 bonds

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - Greek telecommunications firm OTE plc is planning to sell a 300m minimum new 2019 bond, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The new bonds will finance a cash tender offer for up to 250m of its outstanding 2016 bonds and up to 50m of its outstanding 2018 bonds.

OTE has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to host an investor call at 1500 GMT on Monday.

The company has not tapped the capital markets for more then a year, raising a 700m 2020 bond in July 2014. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.