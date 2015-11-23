OTE plc plans to sell 300m minimum of new 2019 bonds

LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - Greek telecommunications firm OTE plc is planning to sell a 300m minimum new 2019 bond, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The new bonds will finance a cash tender offer for up to 250m of its outstanding 2016 bonds and up to 50m of its outstanding 2018 bonds.

OTE has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to host an investor call at 1500 GMT on Monday.

The company has not tapped the capital markets for more then a year, raising a 700m 2020 bond in July 2014. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)