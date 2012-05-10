UPDATE 1-OTE says underlying performance improving

* Q1 profit 307 mln euros, vs 287 mln forecast

* Helped by 211 mln euro gain from Serbian stake sale

* Underlying profit up 52 percent to 95.3 mln euros

* Sales down 3.6 percent to 1.18 bln euros

* Shares up 3.0 percent

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greek group OTE, the biggest telecoms company in southeast Europe, said its underlying performance was improving, after reporting a big one-off gain from a disposal in Serbia had lifted quarterly profit above forecast.

“Our competitive drive, notably in mobile, led to the underlying improvement of OTE’s performance in the quarter,” chief executive Michael Tsamaz, appointed by 40 percent owner Deutsche Telekom to cut costs, said on Thursday.

The former Greek monopoly has been bleeding clients as austerity-hurt customers in Greece and Romania, its two biggest markets, switch to cheaper rivals.

But a policy of cutting wages without layoffs has started improving the picture. More recently, Greece’s telecoms regulator on Wednesday allowed a 25 price cut in some OTE offers, which will make the company more competitive.

OTE said first-quarter net income was 307 million euros ($396 million), up from 30 million in the 2011 period and compared with a forecast for 287 million in a Reuters poll.

Adjusting for the sale of a 20 percent stake in Serbia’s Telekom Srbija earlier this year and other items, profit rose 52 percent to 95.3 million euros, it said.

Sales dropped 3.6 percent to 1.18 billion euros, compared with a forecast for 1.17 billion, for the slowest pace of decline in two years.

OTE shares were up 3.0 percent at 0745 GMT.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.2 percent to 417.5 million euros, above a 406 million forecast. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Dan Lalor)