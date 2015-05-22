FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OTE to offer voluntary exit scheme to about 700 staff
May 22, 2015

Greece's OTE to offer voluntary exit scheme to about 700 staff

Reuters Staff

ATHENS, May 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE said on Friday it was offering a voluntary exit scheme to about 700 employees as part of efforts to boost competitiveness.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said the scheme is expected to cost about 85 million euros. The offer is mainly addressed to employees nearing retirement.

OTE, which also has operations in Romania and Albania, has implemented several voluntary exit programmes in recent years in a bid to cut costs. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

