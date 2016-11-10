Greece's OTE Q3 net profit down 28.6 pct hurt by one-off costs

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 28.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by one-off costs for a voluntary redundancy scheme.

OTE, 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, reported net profit of 55.9 million euros ($61.06 million) in the third quarter, down from 78.3 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Stripping out one-off items, net profit rose 11 percent to 74.6 million euros.