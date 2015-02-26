UPDATE 1-Greek telecoms operator OTE resumes dividend payment after four years

* To pay 0.08 euros/share dividend on 2014 profit

* Q4 EBITDA, sales down 2.8 percent y/y

* Greek fixed-line revenues stable after a seven-year contraction (Add details)

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greek telecoms operator OTE said on Thursday it would resume dividend payments after four years, after its fixed-line business at home stabilised for the first time in seven years.

A six-year austerity-induced recession and tough competition at home have hurt the group, which is 40 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom. But sales from the domestic fixed-line business steadied in the fourth quarter after seven years of contraction.

This partly offset lower revenue from Romania and domestic mobile operations, with group sales coming at 1.017 billion euros in the quarter, a 2.8 percent annual drop.

The company said improved performance prompted it to decide to pay shareholders 8 euro cents per share, the first dividend payment since 2011.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding restructuring and other costs fell to 370.9 million euros in the quarter from 381.4 million in the same period in 2013.

The company said free cash flow stood at 583 million euros last year, beating its 500 million euro target. It expected free cash flow to exceed 500 million euros this year.

The stock, down 1.7 percent by 0917 GMT, has lost 2 percent so far this year, underperforming an 8.7 percent rise in the Athens bourse’s general index. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and David Holmes)