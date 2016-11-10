UPDATE 1-OTE's underlying profits boosted by fast broadband and pay-TV sales

* OTE Q3 net down 28.6 percent

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE posted a 28.6 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by the costs of job cuts, but underlying profits were up on the back of higher sales of fast broadband and pay-TV services.

OTE, the former national monopoly operator now 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom has lost market share to smaller rivals in recent years, while Greek tax increases have also hit profits.

But the company's significant investments in new high-speed VDSL broadband services and a fast-growing pay-TV business has helped the group win back fixed line customers and offset weakness in Romania, its biggest foreign market.

OTE reported it made a net profit of 55.9 million euros ($61.06 million) in the third quarter, down from 78.3 million euros in the same period last year. Stripping out one-off items, net profit rose 11 percent to 74.6 million euros.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to 997.9 million euros, the best quarterly growth in a decade, as the company added another 14,000 high-speed VDSL broadband subscribers in the quarter.

OTE said it expected investments will top 600 million euros this year and free cash flow of about 440 million euros. ($1 = 0.9155 euros)