Greek telecoms operator OTE to raise 350 mln euro with 4-year bond

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE said on Wednesday it will raise 350 million euros ($370 million) with a new four-year bond, the first Greek company to tap international debt markets in a year.

OTE, majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, said after completing the bookbuilding process that the issue was twice oversubscribed and that the bond would bear an annual coupon of 4.375 percent.

OTE said the settlement is expected on Dec. 2.