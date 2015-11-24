FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's OTE set to price 300m-350m four-year bond
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's OTE set to price 300m-350m four-year bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Greece’s OTE plc will price a 300-350m four-year bond at a yield of 4.625%, according to a lead.

The lead also said orders are over 550m with strong domestic investor participation.

OTE plc began marketing the deal at 4.75% area on Tuesday morning, after mandating Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC on Monday.

The transaction is guaranteed by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and will be rated Caa2/B+. The proceeds will be used to repurchase up to 250m of OTE’s 2016 bonds and up to 50m of a 2018 deal.

Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.