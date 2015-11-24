Greece's OTE set to price 300m-350m four-year bond

LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Greece’s OTE plc will price a 300-350m four-year bond at a yield of 4.625%, according to a lead.

The lead also said orders are over 550m with strong domestic investor participation.

OTE plc began marketing the deal at 4.75% area on Tuesday morning, after mandating Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC on Monday.

The transaction is guaranteed by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and will be rated Caa2/B+. The proceeds will be used to repurchase up to 250m of OTE’s 2016 bonds and up to 50m of a 2018 deal.