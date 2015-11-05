FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OTE Q3 core profit drops 5.7 percent
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's OTE Q3 core profit drops 5.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 5.7 percent drop in third-quarter core profit, hurt by lower revenues from its domestic mobile business and tough competition in Romania.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton (EBITDA) dropped to 350.1 million euros in the third quarter from 371.1 million in the same period last year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

