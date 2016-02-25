FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTE Q4 profit drops 50 pct, voluntary exit, restructuring costs hurt
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 25, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

OTE Q4 profit drops 50 pct, voluntary exit, restructuring costs hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 49.7 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by costs related to voluntary exit schemes and restructuring.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said net profit came in at 36.8 million euros ($40.57 million) in the fourth quarter last year, down from 73.2 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The company, which offers telecoms and mobile services in Greece, Romania and Albania, proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros per share, up from 0.08 euros a share in 2014.

It said 2016 will remain challenging, expecting free cash flow of about 500 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.