Greek telecom operator OTE's Q1 net profit down 16 pct, sees headwinds ahead

ATHENS, May 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its domestic mobile business and in Romania.

OTE is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. Net profit came in at 33.9 million euros ($38.97 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 40.4 million euros in the same period a year ago.

OTE saw headwinds ahead and said the implementation of an international bailout Greece signed up last summer could hurt consumers’ disposable income and demand for its services.

First-quarter sales dropped by 1.3 percent to 928.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.8698 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)