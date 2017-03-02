FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Greece's ΟΤΕ fourth-quarter core profit down 1.4 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 2, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 6 months ago

Greece's ΟΤΕ fourth-quarter core profit down 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 2 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 1.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter core profit, hurt by tough conditions in Greece and weak performance in Romania.

OTE, 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 343.7 million euros ($362.09 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 348.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure strips out one-off items.

OTE will pay a dividend of 0.16 euros a share, up from 0.10 euros it paid on 2015 profit. It said it doesn't expect a material change to current trends in the coming quarters. ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.