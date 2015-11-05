UPDATE 1-OTE Q3 core profit drops, says Greek taxes will hurt

* Q3 EBITDA down 5.7 pct

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 5.7 percent drop in third-quarter core profit and warned higher taxes would hurt its domestic business.

Greece has increased corporate taxation from 26 to 29 percent along with other taxes as its struggles to shore up revenues under a new bailout deal it agreed in the summer with its lenders.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said those taxes were expected to hurt demand for its services.

“Greek performance could be impacted by growing tax demands, and hence a possible decline in disposable income, on consumers and businesses,” it said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton (EBITDA) dropped to 350.1 million euros ($380.8 million) in the third quarter from 371.1 million in the same period last year.

Lower revenues from domestic mobile business and tough competition in Romania took a toll on the company’s profits.

However, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tsamaz said OTE was on track to meet its full-year free cash flow target, despite a three-week bank shutdown, as conditions continued to stabilise.

“Assuming reasonable liquidity conditions in the Greek economy and a normalization in its working capital, OTE maintains its free cash flow target of approximately 0.5 billion (euros) for 2015,” the company said.

Total revenues dropped 1.7 percent to 971.3 million euros, as strong performance in broadband and pay-TV business partly offset lower sales from Greek mobile operations.

OTE shares trade at 16.6 times its estimated 2015 earnings, compared to 14.2 for Spain’s Telefonica.