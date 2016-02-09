FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTG delays IPO by one day amid stock market volatility
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 9, 2016

OTG delays IPO by one day amid stock market volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Airport restaurant operator OTG Experience Inc has delayed pricing of its intial public offering from Tuesday to Wednesday, amid renewed volatility in the stock market, according to peoople familiar with the situation.

The company’s decision to push back its offering by a day highlights the fragility of the IPO market, in a quarter that has seen only two public offerings so far.

Representatives for OTG were not immediately available for comment.

OTG had said it planned to raise as much as $585 million in an IPO. The offering of 32.5 million Class A common shares are expected to be priced between $16 and $18 each. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

