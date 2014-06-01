FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi mall owner Othaim plans debut local currency sukuk -sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 1, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi mall owner Othaim plans debut local currency sukuk -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Othaim Real Estate and Investment Co, owner of five shopping malls in the kingdom, plans to issue its debut local currency sukuk as early as this month, two sources aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Also known as Othaim Malls, the firm has chosen Deutsche Bank and the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi to arrange the Islamic bond, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public.

The transaction is likely to be worth between 500 million and 1 billion riyals ($133-$267 million), one of the sources added.

Othaim Malls is part of Al Othaim Holding, a family-owned conglomerate which includes listed food retailer Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. Othaim Malls didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi companies are increasingly turning to the sukuk market for their funding needs, drawn by abundant liquidity in the local investor market which allows them to borrow cheaply, a regulatory push to develop the kingdom’s capital markets and, in some cases, a desire to diversify away from bank finance, which has been the traditional method of fund-raising.

Saudi Telecom is currently marketing its maiden sukuk transaction, while Saudi Electricity Co, dairy firm Almarai and construction giant Saudi Binladin Group have all completed deals in recent months.

$1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.