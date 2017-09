Jan 15 (Reuters) - Otkritie FC Bank :

* Schedules placement of 5 million of BO-07 series bonds for Jan. 22

* Says placement of BO-07 series bonds will be carried out in open subscription at price of 1,000 roubles ($15) per bond Source text: bit.ly/1AU3VQA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7670 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)