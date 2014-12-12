BRIEF-Otkritie bank 9-month net interest income up 67.3%

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank :

* 9-Month net income 6.6 billion roubles ($115 million)

* 9-Month net interest income of 48.6 billion roubles ($847 million), up 67.3 pct versus last year

* 9-Month net interest margin 5.2 pct versus 4.4 pct for 2013

* 9-Month net fee and commission income 10 billion roubles ($174 million), up 52.6 pct

* Total capital adequacy ratio was 14.5 pct as of 30 Sept. 2014

* Tier 1 capital ratio was 10 pct as of Sept. 30 versus 10.2 pct as of Dec. 31, 2013

* 9-Month group revenue 53.3 billion roubles ($929 million), up 38.7 pct versus last year

* Loan loss provision ratio stood at 3.5 pct as at Sept. 30, 2014

* Non-Performing loans stood at 3.5 pct as at Sept. 30, 2014 versus 2.9 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1wmJxG6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)