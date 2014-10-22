RLPC-Russia's Otkritie seeks one-year loan extension

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian private bank Nomos Bank, now named Otkritie Financial Corporation Bank, is looking for a one-year extension for a $240 million one-year loan signed in November 2013, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The 2013 loan paid 175 basis points (bps) over Libor and includes the option to be extended for a further year.

“Nomos is looking for an extension but in a different market it would look for a new loan for a number of years. It is a good name and I think a deal will probably get done,” said one banker who is working on the loan.

However, a second banker looking at the deal said it is likely to be smaller than the original $240 million loan, as Western banks have pulled away from lending to Russian borrowers in the wake of US and EU sanctions.

“I am not sure it will get the full size it is looking for, a number of the lenders on the original deal will be flushed out including the opportunistic retail banks. It will be a small clubby relationship deal,” he said.

Commerzbank acted as coordinator on the 2013 deal and was a mandated lead arranger and bookrunner alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rosbank and UniCredit Group.

Credit Europe Bank and Goldman Sachs were lead arrangers, while Banca Intesa, Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg, PPF banka, VTB Bank, Oberbank and Bank of Ireland joined as arrangers.

Another privately-owned Russian bank Promsvyazbank is close to completing a new syndicated loan to refinance a $300 million deal that signed in September 2013.

A small club of European relationship banks are working on the deal, which could close before the end of November, the bankers said.

Otkritie and Promsvyazbank were not immediately available to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)