OTMT pays 1.05 EGP div after Mobinil sale
June 12, 2012 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

OTMT pays 1.05 EGP div after Mobinil sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) said on Tuesday it would distribute a 1.05 Egyptian pound ($0.17) per share dividend following the sale of its main asset, Egyptian mobile company Mobinil .

OTMT was formed in November from assets controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris after he sold most of his global telecom interests to Russia’s Vimpelcom.

The company last month sold its stake in Mobinil to France Telecom, netting it about $1 billion.

OTMT said it made a net profit of 4.56 billion Egyptian pounds from its establishment in November until June 7, 2012, and had retained earnings of 1.74 million pounds from before its formation. ($1 = 6.0393 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)

