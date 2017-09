CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said 2013 profit after tax dropped by 69.5 percent to 1.12 billion Egyptian pounds ($161 million).

The results came in a statement published in financial newspaper Al-Mal. ($1 = 6.9603 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland)