FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt's Orascom TMT 2013 after-tax profit tumbles 70 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 13, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's Orascom TMT 2013 after-tax profit tumbles 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said on Thursday its 2013 profit after tax dropped by 69.5 percent compared with a year earlier to 1.12 billion Egyptian pounds ($161 million).

OTMT also said that in 2012 it sold 29 percent of Egyptian mobile service provider Mobinil to France Telecom for 202.50 pounds per share. It kept 5 percent of Mobinil shares and France Telecom holds about 94 percent.

The 2013 results came in a statement published in financial newspaper Al-Mal. OTMT’s shares closed at 1.51 pounds on Wednesday, putting its market cap at 7.92 billion pounds. ($1 = 6.9603 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.