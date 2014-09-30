FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orascom Telecom shares suspended -Egyptian bourse
September 30, 2014

Orascom Telecom shares suspended -Egyptian bourse

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market said it had halted the trading of shares in Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding on Tuesday pending receipt of a statement from the company.

Trading was suspended from the start of trade on Tuesday “in order to respond to inquiries”, the stock market said in a statement. It provided no further details.

The shares closed on Monday at 1.14 Egyptian pounds, up 1.8 percent. The company last month reported a 22.7 percent fall in second-quarter profit to 351.68 million Egyptian pounds. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)

