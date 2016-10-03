FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
OTMT says failure to resolve dispute with regulator has hit business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

OTMT says failure to resolve dispute with regulator has hit business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian holding company OTMT said on Monday its failure to resolve a dispute with the financial regulator had hit business and stymied growth, and it would hold a board meeting to discuss how to proceed.

"The major shareholder will ask the company's board of directors to convene at the earliest possibility to discuss how the company will continue its business given its current inability to expand and perform its core business normally," OTMT said in a statement on the stock exchange website.

The dispute revolves around breaches the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) says were involved in the 2011 demerger of Orascom Telecom Holding, which culminated in OTMT's current shareholding structure.

OTMT has holdings in media, technology and cable businesses but has sought to move further into the financial sector. The dispute has scuppered efforts by its subsidiary Beltone Financial, to acquire CI Capital, a local investment bank - a deal that was central to Beltone's growth strategy.

Reporting by Ola Noureldin, writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.