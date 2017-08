CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said on Thursday its first quarter net profit had fallen to 48.73 million Egyptian pounds ($5.49 million) from 373.85 million in the same period of last year.

OTMT reported a net loss of 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds in 2015 versus a net profit of 263.98 million pounds a year. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ola Noureldin, Writing by Lin Noueihed)