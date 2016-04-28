FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Orascom Telecom posts 2015 net loss of 3.6 bln Egyptian pounds
April 28, 2016 / 6:46 AM / a year ago

Egypt's Orascom Telecom posts 2015 net loss of 3.6 bln Egyptian pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding reported a net loss of 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($405 million) in 2015 versus a net profit of 263.98 million pounds a year earlier, the firm’s financial statements, printed in local media on Thursday, showed.

OTMT’s operational revenues increased by 12.8 percent in 2015 to 291.420 million pounds, while its financial costs increased to 1.045 billion pounds from 339.635 million a year earlier. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Susan Fenton)

