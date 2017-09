CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding reported a net loss of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($383.14 million)in the nine months ending September compared with a net profit of 603 million a year earlier, it said in a statement on the Cairo bourse on Monday.

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein