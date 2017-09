CAIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding reported second-quarter net profit of 353.95 million Egyptian pounds versus 351.68 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company posted revenue of 725.24 million up from 689.46 million, it said. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)