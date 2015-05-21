FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Otonomy's ear drug fails mid-stage trial, shares slide
May 21, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Otonomy's ear drug fails mid-stage trial, shares slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, share movement)

May 21 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc said its experimental drug did not meet the main goal of reducing the incidence of vertigo in a mid-stage trial in patients suffering from Ménière’s disease.

The company’s shares, listed on the Nasdaq in August last year, fell 16 percent to $26.00 in extended trading on Thursday.

Ménière’s disease is a disorder of the inner ear causing progressive deafness, vertigo and ringing in the ears.

The company, however, said it plans to go ahead with two parallel late-stage trials. The first trial is expected to start by the end of the year.

Cowen and Co said last week that the drug could be a worldwide market opportunity of $1 billion.

The drug, OTO-104, reduced the incidence of vertigo by 61 percent in the third month of the mid-stage study but it was not statistically significant. A placebo reduced vertigo frequency by 43 percent.

The treatment did not have any effect on tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.

Otonomy is also developing a drug, OTO-311, to treat ringing in the ears and another one, AuriPro, to treat middle-ear effusion.

The company’s shares closed at $31.05 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
