8 months ago
Otonomy's ear infection drug succeeds in late-stage trial
January 5, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 8 months ago

Otonomy's ear infection drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Drug developer Otonomy Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat acute otitis externa (AOE), an infection in the outer ear canal, met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, Otiprio, is approved for use in pediatric patients during tympanostomy tube placement surgery.

The company said it would submit a supplemental marketing approval application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

