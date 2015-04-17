FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP Bank shareholders approve dividend on 2014 results
April 17, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

OTP Bank shareholders approve dividend on 2014 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - OTP Bank’s shareholders approved on Friday a management proposal for a dividend of a total of 40.6 billion forints ($145.58 million) despite a loss that the bank made in 2014 for the first time in its history.

OTP made a loss of 102 billion forints as it had to pay one-off charges worth 220 billion forints last year, mostly due to a government-mandated refund to loan clients for charges that courts had deemed unfair in Hungary’s bank sector. ($1 = 278.8900 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

