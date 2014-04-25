FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-OTP flags higher 2014 dividend depending on some factors -CEO
April 25, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-OTP flags higher 2014 dividend depending on some factors -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dividend in paragraph 3 to 145 forints per share from 147, removes calculation of total)

BUDAPEST, April 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank could pay a “significantly higher” dividend on 2014 results if market uncertainties ease in a year’s time, there are no specific acquisition targets and earnings are good, Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi said on Friday.

“We do not aim to increase our 16 percent core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio further,” Csanyi told the annual general meeting of OTP shareholders.

OTP, central Europe’s largest independent lender, has proposed a dividend of 145 forints ($0.65) per share on its 2013 earnings. ($1 = 223.65 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jane Baird)

