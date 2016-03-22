FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's OTP expects to sell big chunk of bad loans to cbank vehicle
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Hungary's OTP expects to sell big chunk of bad loans to cbank vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank expects to sell a “significant portfolio” of non-performing loans to the central bank’s bad loan vehicle MARK although a deal is yet to be made and will depend on price, OTP Deputy CEO Laszlo Wolf said on Tuesday.

“I think we will be able to agree on (selling) a significant portfolio,” Wolf told a news conference, adding that MARK is interested in portfolios bigger than 50-80 billion forints, equal to 5-8 percent of OTP’s stock of delinquent loans, to achieve an economy of scale.

“The stock of non-performing loans does not depress our balance sheet because we have provisioned for most of it, but if we get a better price than we see on the market we will sell to MARK,” Wolf said. He did not go into further details. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

