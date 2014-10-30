FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian bank OTP aims for deep cuts in costs with online move-source
October 30, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Hungarian bank OTP aims for deep cuts in costs with online move-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian lender OTP Bank plans to make deep cuts to its costs in the medium term across its network of banks in Central and Eastern Europe, largely through increased use of its online platforms, a source with knowledge of its plans told Reuters.

The source said the bank planned to acquire a small Polish bank which has a good knowledge of online banking as a way to enhance OTP’s own know-how and enable it to diversify away from the Hungarian market.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Greg Mahlich

