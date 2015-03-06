Hungary's OTP Bank looks to stay in Ukraine, Russia

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank has no plans to leave either Ukraine or Russia despite losses that reached 90 billion forints ($325.50 million) in the two countries in 2014, the bank’s chief executive told reporters on Friday.

The bank will pursue cost cuts, including closing branches, laying off staff and discontinuing products in Russia, which is still one of Europe’s largest banking markets, CEO Sandor Csanyi said.

He said the bank would continue to pursue acquisitions but would first wait for the dust to settle in Ukraine, and even then proceed carefully as stability was more important than growth.

Csanyi said as a sign of the bank’s optimism, management would propose paying a dividend of 146 forints per share on its 2014 results, the same as in 2013.