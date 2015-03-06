FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's OTP Bank looks to stay in Ukraine, Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's OTP Bank looks to stay in Ukraine, Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank has no plans to leave either Ukraine or Russia despite losses that reached 90 billion forints ($325.50 million) in the two countries in 2014, the bank’s chief executive told reporters on Friday.

The bank will pursue cost cuts, including closing branches, laying off staff and discontinuing products in Russia, which is still one of Europe’s largest banking markets, CEO Sandor Csanyi said.

He said the bank would continue to pursue acquisitions but would first wait for the dust to settle in Ukraine, and even then proceed carefully as stability was more important than growth.

Csanyi said as a sign of the bank’s optimism, management would propose paying a dividend of 146 forints per share on its 2014 results, the same as in 2013.

$1 = 276.5000 forints Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.