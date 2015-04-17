REFILE-OTP Bank CEO sees robust ROE growth by 2017

(Adds “in 2017” to paragraph 1)

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP bank will return to profitability on a group level in 2015 after the 2014 loss, improving its return on equity (ROE) to an unadjusted 16.7 percent in 2017 from -7.4 percent in 2014 Chief Executive Officer Sandor Csanyi said on Friday.

Csanyi told a shareholders’ meeting that even a conservative scenario sees 2017 ROE at 15.1 percent, and in an optimistic case it can reach 17.9 percent by 2017.

One-off payments will diminish by then to around 12 billion forints per year from 220 billion forints in 2014, when the government forced banks to repay clients for past loan charges that it and Hungary’s courts had deemed unfair.

The bank’s Tier 1 equity is projected at 12.5 percent for 2017 versus 13.5 percent at the end of 2014 and 16 percent in 2013, Csanyi said in a presentation. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)