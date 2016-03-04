OTP Bank posts Q4 profit, forecasts more predictable 2016

* Hungary legal changes, Ukraine tax effect boost profit

* Shrinking margins, smaller loan book, lower risk costs

* Expects fewer one-off items affecting bottom line in 2016

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank beats analysts’ expectations with its fourth-quarter profit as legal changes in Hungary, and a positive tax effect in Ukraine provided an unexpected one-off boost to the bottom line, the bank said on Friday.

OTP, one of Emerging Europe’s largest independent lenders, posted a net profit of 26.7 billion forints ($94.3 million) in Q4 after a loss of 3.7 billion forints in the third quarter.

Hungarian legal changes on consumer loan contracts added a 7.6 billion forint one-off profit, while a tax effect from a Ukrainian write-off reached 4 billion forints.

Analysts, who did not foresee these one-offs, had expected a quarterly profit of 17.23 billion forints, according to a survey conducted by OTP, before the results.

Without one-offs, the bank would have posted a net profit of 16.6 billion forints, up 62 percent from the same period last year, and down 52 percent from the previous quarter as the bank’s operating profit dropped by 21 percent quarter-on-quarter.

OTP’s results have been subject to unpredictable effects by policy uncertainty in central Europe and hostile environment in parts of its Russian and Ukrainian markets.

That uncertainty is expected to ease this year, however.

“As for 2016, apart from the moderating banking tax burden (and potentially some smaller scale additional provisions in Crimea and East Ukraine) the management does not expect any further negative adjustment items,” the bank said.

Market conditions continue to be far better in the bank’s central European markets than Russia and Ukraine, it said.

Russian and Ukrainian business continued to drag down results. In Hungary and Bulgaria, the bank made a cumulative 176 billion forint profit last year, but it lost 55 billion forint in Russia and Ukraine.

OTP said it experienced tightening income margins and net interest margins last year, while its loan book shrank by an annual 7 percent while deposits grew by 5 percent.

Its loan-to-deposit ratio sank to 80 percent from 91 percent as compared with a year earlier.

Operating profit in 2015 totalled 362.6 billion forints, down 13 percent year-on-year.

The bank’s solvency margin declined to 16.2 percent from 16.5 percent in the second quarter, compared with an 8 percent regulatory minimum.

Its non-performing loan rate was 17 percent after 19.2 percent at the end of September. ($1 = 282.8200 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)