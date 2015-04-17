OTP Bank sees more losses in Russia, will handle Ukraine -CEO

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank made a loss in Russia for the first time since entering that market, and although its cumulative profit in the past years is still around 100 billion forints, that may melt in the future, OTP’s chief said on Friday.

“The Russian economy in the medium term does not ensure that this plus does not melt despite our best efforts,” Chief Executive Officer Sandor Csanyi told a shareholder meeting.

“We could not prepare for war and the kind of oil price drop that happened, with the added outlook that oil proces will probably stay this low for an extended period. The rouble’s 77 percent fall was not among our scenarios... two-thirds of the market disappeared.”

Csanyi said OTP expected a loss in Russia this year and a chance to turn a profit there in 2016. He added the bank would “handle” the situation this year in Ukraine, where the bank had an abysmal year in 2014. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)