FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTP Bank sees more losses in Russia, will handle Ukraine -CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

OTP Bank sees more losses in Russia, will handle Ukraine -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank made a loss in Russia for the first time since entering that market, and although its cumulative profit in the past years is still around 100 billion forints, that may melt in the future, OTP’s chief said on Friday.

“The Russian economy in the medium term does not ensure that this plus does not melt despite our best efforts,” Chief Executive Officer Sandor Csanyi told a shareholder meeting.

“We could not prepare for war and the kind of oil price drop that happened, with the added outlook that oil proces will probably stay this low for an extended period. The rouble’s 77 percent fall was not among our scenarios... two-thirds of the market disappeared.”

Csanyi said OTP expected a loss in Russia this year and a chance to turn a profit there in 2016. He added the bank would “handle” the situation this year in Ukraine, where the bank had an abysmal year in 2014. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.