OTP says its CHF exposure is covered, will limit FX hit
January 15, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

OTP says its CHF exposure is covered, will limit FX hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank said on Thursday it has covered its Swiss franc exposure on outstanding foreign currency household mortgages with EUR/CHF swap deals after the central bank provided euro liquidity last year for a conversion of the loans.

The bank, Hungary’s largest lender, also has only a minimal exposure on its corporate loan book as corporate clients either covered their own exposure with forex deals or the bank already created provisions for those clients who have not, a spokesman told Reuters.

OTP shares traded at 3,490 forints ($13), down 3 percent on the day, after ploughing lows at 3,390 forints, after the forint weakened steeply on the Swiss central bank’s decision to erase its EUR/CHF exchange rate cap. ($1 = 276.2 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

