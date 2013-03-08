FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

OTP expects Bulgaria oper environment to return to normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - OTP Bank, emerging Europe’s largest independent lender, said the operating environment in Bulgaria was unstable now but could return to normal within a few months.

Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters on Friday that on the other hand, the macroeconomic environment was good with low debt, low taxes and a low budget deficit.

OTP on Friday posted a 2012 net profit that grew by almost half from 2011. Some 41 percent of the bottom line came from foreign units, chiefly from Russia. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

